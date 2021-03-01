Independence Anniversary of Ghana

March 5, 2021

Ghana High Commissioner, His Excellency Francis Abakah

On the occasion of the 64thIndependence Anniversary of the Republic of Ghana which falls on Saturday, 6th March 2021, the Ghana High Commission in Freetown presents its compliments. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic which lingers on, very low key activities will characterize the festive occasion unlike previous years.The Mission wishes to observe that in the midst of the exceptional global circumstance, our two countries; Ghana and Sierra Leone continue to make headway in the fight against the pandemic. There is indeed nothing permanent, except change (Heraclitus) and this too shall pass.

As we observe the auspicious occasion, we are indeed grateful for the peace and stability that we enjoy and are fortified in the knowledge that despite the challenges, we are on course in our bid to achieve our goal of a “Ghana Beyond Aid”; that is realising the vision of a free, fair, democratic, self-reliant and prosperous Ghana, governed by the rule of law and respect for human rights.Despite the challenges, investor interest continues to surge and our economy continues to excite many. This was consolidated recently by the successful presidential and parliamentary elections held on 7th December 2020 and buttressed on Thursday, 4th March 2021 following the peaceful outcome of an election petition. It speaks to the gradual but sure growth of the country in the evolving democratic dispensation.

Our Pan-African vocation remains on course and we are grateful for the honour done us by sister African countries including Sierra Leone, for conferring on Ghana the duty to host the Secretariat of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).In the course of our 64years of existence as a nation, the relations between our two countries; Ghana and Sierra Leone, which date back nearly two decades ago, forges on and as we celebrate the occasion, we are confident that the years ahead will witness the further strengthening of the cordial bilateral relations between our two countries.

Issued by the Ghana High Commission, Freetown.