iMdev launches Salone Fact-Checker toolkit

December 10, 2019

By Frederick V. Kanneh

In its bid to wage war against fake news in Sierra Leone, Initiative for Media Development (iMdev) has on Saturday launched the first ever Fact-Checker Toolkit at Kabenda Hotel in Freetown.

Giving an overview of the toolkit, Editor of iMdev, Hassan Bangura, said it was an exciting three months working on the first ever fact-checking programe in Sierra Leone, adding that it was a hectic tax since they had to draw their own model because there was no template in the country to follow.

He continued that the whole process was somewhat exciting for him as an editor for such a novelty initiative, which made him discovered many layers of deliberating misinformation, propaganda and in some case innocuous passing of fake news by unsuspecting victim-perpetrators.

“Although it was really a challenging activity to fact-check what someone have said or posted on social or mainstream media, but with the help of my dedicated team we were able to succeed. It is good to inform all present here today that fact-checking organization only exist in two African countries and Sierra Leone is the third,” he said.

In his keynote address, Minister of Information and Communications, Abdulraman Swarray, said the launching of the country’s first ever toolkit was an important day in the history of Journalism in Sierra Leone because fake news had over the years been the order of the day.

He maintained that the establishment of a fact-checking organization like iMdev was another strategy to win the war against fake news in the country, adding that his government is always ready to supporting any organization that works towards free and credible speech, which is why they are working assiduously to repeal the 1965 criminal libel law.

“I wonder what would have happened if the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation had not been given live coverage to the hearings at the Commission of Inquiring (COI), we would have been in situation where some reporters report fake news about the commission. The advent of this fact-checking toolkit is really timely, and I want to assure you of my unflinching support at any time towards this project,” he said.

He informed the gathering that the process for the repeal of the criminal libel law was almost at the tail end, which he said was a manifestation of the government’s commitment to free and responsible speech.

He added that he will be pleased if all and sundry would be with his Ministry in parliament later this month to defend the repeal of the said law as promised by the New Direction Government.

In her statement, Head of both National Electoral Watch(NEW) and Campaign for Good Governance (CGG) Marceller Samba -Sesay said the advent of fact-check toolkit was timely and relevant, and that the fact that iMdev has created a platform for fact-checking the truth of news publish on both social and traditional media was a good gesture to the nation.

She said one of the good tenets of journalism is to crosscheck and fact-check information before publication.

“Even if a journalist has applied the above method, it is still necessary to apply the ‘golden means’ principle’ that warns journalists to always be aware of three sides to every story-my side, your side, and the truth. This simply means that one should never judge or go to press with a story by merely looking at the two sides and ignoring the truth side,” she said.

She stated that the reason why most of the time her organizations are on the firing lines is that they don’t just go bed with one sided story without fact-checking the truth or getting the other two sides.

She emphasised that journalists should do due diligent to their news content, if only they want to maintain a nation where credible information strides.

She encouraged the staff of iMdev to stay focus and ready to resist any intimidation because fact-checking certain information may be very challenging more especially in situations where it has to do with powerful people in society.