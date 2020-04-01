‘I will resign as Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament if…”

…Hon. Tunis

April 16, 2020

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Leader of Government Business in the Sierra Leone Parliament, who doubles as Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Hon. Sidie M. Tunis, has stated that he would rather forgo the speakership of ECOWAS Parliament and maintain the position as Leader of Government Business, if he is given the chance to choose.

In a letter dated 2nd April, 2020, Chairman and leader of Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) congratulated Hon. Tunis on his speakership position and appointed Hon. Mathew S. Nyuma as the new Leader of Government Business, while Hon. Bashiru Silikie was appointed as deputy leader.

According to the Chairman and Leader of the SLPP, Dr. Prince Harding, there had been a vacuum and that he would not sit by as a chairman and allow the position to remain vacant.

He said Hon. Tunis should allow other people to climb the ladder of politics because the facility at the ECOWAS Parliament is far greater than that of the party’s leadership in the Sierra Leone Parliament.

“When I appointed him, I did not call on anyone unless the four although he had wanted the Speakership of Parliament then. I chose who to consult as a leader. I see no need to consult. My decision was based on those that are competent and qualified but there is no need for him to go to other party people. I had nothing against him but the way he is going about doing things could destroy his political career,” he said.

He said as far as he is concerned, Hon. Tunis is no longer the leader and do hope that the Speaker of Parliament will not interfere with the letter he had written for the replacement of the party’s leadership in Parliament.

Speaking on the popular Radio Democracy Good Morning Show programme,Hon.Tunis said although he received the said letter with utter shock, but that he accepted it and later hang heads with a few party members about it.

“I will resign the ECOWAS Speakership if they give me the opportunity to choose between the two positions because my country comes first,” he said.

Hon. Tunis stated that he didn’t want people to think that he wanted to be too powerful with both positions.

He added that what he found out was that there was a little misunderstanding, and that he would not want to be cut up in the middle of a crisis especially in the party.

“So, I decided to speak with the President and explained to him certain things and I sat back. The key thing for me is that the party comes first and I would choose to be leader of government business because I prefer to serve my country than to serve over there, as I would only be representing my country there,” he said.

He stated that the trend at which the issue around the party’s leadership in parliament was going, he just wished to put it to rest because he had received lot of calls that he wanted to hold on to the two positions.

“Even though government has spent lots of funds during my tour to Liberia and Abuja which I am aware of, but I will still choose to resign if they so wish. The future of my political career lies in my country and not out there.”

He said when one vies for the position of ECOWAS Speaker of Parliament, there are certain considerations including the position one holds in his country of origin, adding that in the process he presented himself as the Leader of Government Business of his party in parliament, while his four deputy speakers at ECOWAS are all holding prominent positions in their various countries.

He said the holder of such position must hold a position in the parliament of his country of origin.

“I have programs that would be held in Freetown but I will not bring them here as it will be sad on my part for me to be seen sitting in a small corner in my own parliament when the ECOWAS delegate would come. I want the party people and most especially, Dr. Harding, to know that I am not at war with him. I still respect him as Leader and Chairman of the party and I respect his decision once it has been taken to parliament,” he said.