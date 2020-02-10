“I have never been assigned as a Juror”

-SLBC Lucian Ganda

February 10, 2020

Director of Administration and Human Resource Manager of the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) has told Concord Times that she was never assigned to serve as a juror in the High Court of Sierra Leone.

“I was never assigned to serve as a juror and by virtue of my position as a reverend, I cannot serve in that capacity,” she said.

Ganda was a reacting to a front page publication on Concord Times which stated that a bench warrant was prepared for her arrest because she failed to serve the High Court after being assigned as a Juror.

High Court Judge, Justice Ivan Sesay, on Thursday 6th February, in an open court, issued a bench warrant for Lucian Ganda,journalist working for the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation(SLBC), for what he referred to as her failure to serve as a juror in court after being nominated by her office.

Speaking to Concord Times, Madam Ganda stated that our reporter was ‘misled’ by the court by taking hook line and sinker what he heard from court.

“Look at me in the office. I have not been arrested by anyone.”