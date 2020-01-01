Hon. Kadie Sesay boosts education in Kargboro Chiefdom

January 16, 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

In her quest to complement the government free and quality education, Member of Parliament for Constituency 094, Honourable Veronica Kadie Sesay has constructed and formally opened a three classrooms secondary school in Mambo Section, Kargboro Chiefdom, Moyamba District.

Speaking at the formal opening event of the school she named ‘Veronics Academy Junior Secondary School, the Hon.Member of Parliament said the school was to augment the government flagship programme.

She said that part of the country was in felt need of a secondary school.

She recalled that on September 8th 2009, many school children who were returning from the holiday lost their lives to a sea disaster, and that was because there was no secondary school in that part of her constituency.

She further that the 2009 sea disaster was one of the main reasons she decided to construct a secondary school in that part of her constituency to reduce the number of children that are migrating to big towns and cities to access secondary education.

She said there were many girl children in that part of the country, noting that when those children graduated from primary to secondary school they are taken to big cities to access secondary education.

She observed that sometimes those children are not properly taken care of by their guardians and that they are sometimes sexually abused.

She promised to ensure that the school has trained and qualified teachers that would provide the children with the quality education and prepare them for a brighter future.

She also promised to do everything in her powers to ensure that the school is among the best schools in that part of the country and the country as whole.

She further that the money she used to build the school was the proceed she got from of her movie, as an actress.

She also encouraged the pupils of the school to ensure that they plant trees around the school compound, noting that tree planting is now part of the government initiative.

Acting Principal of the school, Jasper Butcher, said the construction and opening of the school was a dream come true for the honourable and the people in that part of the country, noting that hundreds of children are going to benefit from the school.

Speaking on behalf of teachers and youth, Kelifa Koroma said a special thanks to Honourable Sesay for remembering that part of her constituency has a school, adding that as youth they are going to ensure that the school is properly taken care of.

He called on the people of constituency 095 to put politics aside and embrace development and called on the honourable to lobby the government and other organizations to sponsor training of the teachers that are already in the school.