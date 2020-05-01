Hockey: Sierra Leone to compete in North-West Africa qualifiers

May 13, 2020

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone Hokey team has been rescheduled to compete in the North-West Region Africa qualifiers alongside; Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Togo.

However, event which was set for June 14 to 21 in Ghana has been put on hold until further notice after the African Hockey Federation’s decision to reschedule the men and women’s qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AHF said: “The three AfHF Regional Qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations (ACN) 2021 are still put on hold until further notice. Hosts are being contacted to see what suitable dates would be possible in case original dates will not be possible due to the Corona situation. Revised dates might be in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021.”

AHF issued a statement rescheduling some of the international events as the coronavirus pandemic continued to bite. The Indoor Africa Cup that was scheduled for June 12 to 14, 2020 in Durban South Africa has been rescheduled to September.

At the same time, the dates for this year’s Africa Cup for Clubs Championship set for November 30 to December 5 in Malawi remain unchanged.