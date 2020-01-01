High Court Judge may detain Under-Sheriff for negligence

January 28, 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

January 2020 criminal sessions call-over Judge Ivan Sesay, has accused the Under-Sheriff Office of the Judiciary as one of the contributing factors behind the delay delivery of justice in the country, because the office is not effective in carrying out its functions.

He made the statement yesterday, Monday 27th January, in an open court while presiding over the criminal call-over of 52 criminal cases including murder, sexual penetration, robbery with aggravation, wounding with intent, child stealing, and house breaking, among a host of others.

The judge was angry over the absence of majority of jurors that were supposed to seat at the call-over session.

He had wanted to issue bench warrant for the 81 that were absent out of 94 jurors that were supposed to be in court, but there was no specific addresses and contact numbers for them.

He told the court that he would order bench warrant for the absent jurors, and that failure to deliver them would warrant the detention of the Under-Sheriff.

He observed that jurors were not enough to serve all judges, hence a major cause behind the delay of justice in the trials of accused persons involved in murder and robbery with aggravation.

He said those accused have right as well and one of their rights is speedy trial.