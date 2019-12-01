‘Hardship is strangulating society’

-NGC Chairman Charges

December 16, 2019

By Ibrahim Tarawallie

Chairman and Leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC) has observed that the current hardship in Sierra Leone is strangulating the entire society, thus affecting those who have jobs as well as the jobless.

According to Dr. Dennis Bright, the problem of hardship has gone way beyond the issue of the unemployed youth, which is why the government needs to act fast to find lasting solution to the problem.

“Times are even hard for those who are employed. People now have to make hard choices. It has now become too expensive to prepare meals at home. When you look around you will see hunger printed on the faces of people as they go around in their daily struggle for survival,” he said

He was speaking during their monthly presser to update the media on the current issues in the country, particularly the suffering of the masses.

Dr. Bright said the situation has become so complex and as such, government needs to sit down with all economic operators and interest groups to work out emergency measures that will begin to alleviate the suffering of the people.

He claimed that many businesses have closed down because of the current economic trend and the fact that they are being chased by the National Revenue Authority to pay taxes.

“Taxation is a heavy burden on businesses in Sierra Leone. In fact, the foreign exchange rate also accounts for the high prices of goods. Initiatives taken by the Central Bank and the finance ministry to address the problem do not seem to have had much effect,” Dr. Bright noted.

The NGC Chairman and Leader said business people they interviewed informed them that prices of their goods merely reflect their costs, including the various taxes they have to pay to the NRA.

He reiterated the NGC’s called for the government to convene working group meetings on the current hardship that would at least restore some hope and reassure the public that they are taking them seriously.