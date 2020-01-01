Hannah Bockarie’s murder…

Trial to re-commence after accused spent 4 years in prison

October 13,. 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Mohamed Lamin Kamara and Paul Corn have spent almost four years in custody at the Freetown Correctional Centre after they were arrested and charged to court for the killing of one Hannah Bockarie at the Aberdeen-Lumley Beach in 2015.

Both accused persons are standing trial in the High Court on two counts of conspiracy and murder, contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

After investigations, the State alleges that the accused persons on 14th August,2015, at Aberdeen-Lumley Beach, conspired together with unknown individuals to murder, and murdered one Hannah Bockarie.

Since the trial started in the High Court, the judiciary had set up and discharged more than three panels of jurors on the trial due to the continuous absence of members of the jury.

Speaking in court yesterday, Monday 12th, October, the presiding Judge, John Bosco Aliue, expressed frustration and dissatisfaction over the continuous absence of jurors at the trial, stating that he had spoken times without number for jurors to treat the trial with seriousness, but to no avail.

Justice Alliue discharged the previous jury panel on the trial and ordered that a new panel be instituted, noting that the trial is going to restart all over again.

Lawyer Ishmael Philip Mammie, representing both accused persons, renewed his bail application on behalf of the accused persons, and assured the court that his clients will not jump bail.

He informed the court that his clients have been in custody for over four years now, and that there is no compensatory law in the country should they are not found guilty.

Justice Alliue promised to rule on the bail application on the next adjourned date after the state prosecutor, who was absent in court, shall have replied to the bail application.

Matter adjourned to the 26th of October.