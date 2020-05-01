Grace Christian Church donates food items to members

May 29, 2020

By Yusufu S. Bangura

From right:Senior Pastor,Rev.Momoh Sesay and other pastors



The Grace Christian Church (GCC) International Ministry on Monday 25th May, 2020, at the church headquarters, New England Ville in Freetown, donated foodstuffs to members and community people to mitigate hunger during the fight against the deadly Coronavirus in the country.



The donated items includes 40 bags (25kg) of rice, cooking oil, facemasks, onion, soap, sanitizers, drugs and physical cash, all to the tune of $3,000 United States Dollars.

The senior pastor of Grace Christian Church International Ministry, Rev. Momoh Sesay, said the donation was largely meant for their members, but that they considered extending it to the community because they thought as a church, they have a role to play in the community in which they operate.

He called on other churches to be helpful to their members and reach out to the poor especially at a time like this.

‘‘By that, they can understand that the church is not just about preaching of the gospel, but also about meeting the needs of the physically, socially and spiritually challenged. I want to encourage other churches to reach out to the poor and other deprived people especially during these trying times,” he said.



In his statement, Elder Yakuba Fofanah, who was one of the beneficiaries, thanked the leadership of the church for such gesture.

Mamie Sankoh another beneficiary expressed happiness for receiving the items from the church, thus noting that the country’s economy is going down the drain as a result of COVID-19.



“I will like the church to continue to support us the less privilege in the community,” she said.



