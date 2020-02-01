Govt takes tougher stance against secret society activities

January 5, 2020

By Mohamed Sesay

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has outlined tougher measures against secret societies amidst growing public concern over reports of violence and illegal activities taking place under the cover of traditional secret societies.

The Local Government Minister, Tamba Lamina, yesterday unveiled a new set of guidelines to regulate the activities and ensure that membership of traditional secret societies abide by the law.

“This is the latest step that the minister has taken to tackle the spate of lawlessness surrounding secret societies’ activities in the country. He has already ordered the ministry to take proactive steps to identify acts of lawlessness and respond to all complaints, misconduct and criminality involving secret societies, follow up on every reported human rights violation to ensure that justice has been served,” a release from the ministry states.

The minister also ordered the ministry to work closely with Sierra Leone Police and the Office of National Security (ONS) to facilitate the investigation and arrest of any persons involved in violent activities during secret society activities.

According to the release, the move to regulate secret societies was to protect human rights in response to public concerns.

Speaking at the publication of the draft guidelines in Freetown, the Local Government Minister Tamba Lamina said secret Societies are an important part of Sierra Leone’s cultural heritage – and give voice to distinctive local identities but they must be accountable for the actions to their local communities, and they must obey the law.

“This Government will always act to protect the rights of ordinary Sierra Leoneans and take whatever measures are needed to combat lawlessness & violence. These new guidelines will help local leaders ensure the secret societies act as responsible members of the community and behave in a manner that respect the rights of others.”