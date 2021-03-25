Govt. Lifts State of Emergency, Curfew

March 25, 2021

As the 12-month State of Public Health Emergency comes to an end, the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre (NACOVERC) yesterday lifted the 12pm to 5am curfew with immediate effect.

A statement from NACOVERC, however, stated that although the curfew has been lifted, all public health directives to contain the spread of the coronavirus remain in force.

The statement signed by NACOVERC’s Spokesperson, Solomon Jamiru, recalled that a year ago, Parliament approved a State of Public Health Emergency as one of many measures proposed by the Government of Sierra Leone to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The proactive structures and measures put in place by Government have helped Sierra Leone to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic and limit fatality, infection, and recurrence rates at the lowest levels on the continent. Government has also started rolling out vaccines throughout the country and throughout; Government has sought to protect lives and livelihoods while maintaining its bold commitment to ensuring personal freedoms guaranteed by our constitution,” they said.

The statement further stated that in light of the encouraging developments in the fight against COVID-19, “Government does not deem it necessary at this time to extend the State of Public Health Emergency. Accordingly, the curfew is lifted in its entirety.”

“All other COVID-19 protocols and public health regulations and directives remain firmly in place and the general public is strongly urged to adhere to all such protocols as announced by NACOVERC.”

On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, the Government of Sierra Leone declared a 12-month state of emergency in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.