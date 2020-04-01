Gov’t declares three days Lockdown

April 2, 2020

By Mohamed Sesay

The National Coordinator for the Covid-19 Response team, who also doubles as the Minister of Defense, Rtd. Brigadier Kallie Conteh, yesterday declared a three-day nationwide lockdown following the recording of a second confirmed case of Coronavirus in the country.

Brigadier Conteh said the lockdown would start on Sunday, 6am and ends on midnight Tuesday.

He explained that during the lockdown, no vehicular movement from any part of the country would be allowed except for essential vehicles connected to the medical team, and that security personnel and few accredited journalists would be allowed to move.

He continued that the significance of the proposed nationwide lockdown is to target the people who have already been identified as primary and secondary contacts to those two confirmed cases of the coronavirus pandemic, so that they would be given the appropriate treatment they need and to further give them advice that are in tandem with precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus diseases.

“Now, whilst the surveillance continues and we are trying to locate those primary and secondary contacts and tests have been made, we seem to be having some challenges with all these people going around, to do the tracking, tracing, and registering these primary and secondary contacts. As a result of that, government is announcing a short lockdown, not immediately because government has considered to give people space to prepare themselves for a seventy-two (72) hours lockdown which will commence on Sunday at 6:00AM and it will finish at 23:59 hours on Tuesday,” he said.

He encouraged people to adhere to the social distancing measures, stating that all secret society activities are banned and religious practices in a congregational form are also banned- mosques and churches should remain closed until further notice.

He continued that funeral procession have been limited to just family members with a maximum number of twenty persons, and traditional practices such as naming ceremonies, and wedding ceremonies also limited to family members not exceeding twenty persons.

He noted that because government is concerned about the economic viability on entertainment places, ‘they are not banned as of now, but that they must operate between the hours of 7:00 AM-7:00 PM’, thus adding that during those period, they must observe social distancing and handwashing measures as stringently as possible.

He encouraged owners of restaurants and bars to operate between the hours of 7:00 AM-9:00 PM with a regular practice of social distancing and handwashing measures at their business centres.

Brigadier Conteh further stated that all beaches are closed especially for mass entertainment and mass jugging, including mass sporting activities and congregation at video centers/Cinemas.

As part of the regular updates on the coronavirus epidemic, the Minister of Health and Sanitations, Alpha Tejah Wurrie, confirmed that Sierra Leone has recorded its second case of the coronavirus diseases, which he said was not linked to the first case but rather an independent case.

He continued that a total of one hundred and thirty (130) persons have been considered to be linked with the first case that was reported at Companero hotel, adding that forty-three (43) of those have been identified as primary contacts to that first case and have now been traced.

He said eight of the forty-three persons have been tested and proven free of the covid-19, thus noting that line listing of primary and secondary contacts to the second case was in progress so that they could easily isolate and test them.

He continued that after ten (10) weeks, the Ministry of Health and Sanitation has placed seven hundred and sixty-six (766) persons on a fourteen (14) day medical observation, adding that four hundred and eighty-three (483) persons have completed the fourteen days and are now considered to be distinctly free from the coronavirus diseases.

He encouraged all and sundry to accept all those who have been certified of completing their quarantine period as people that are free from the coronavirus diseases.

He said people should not blacklist persons who have been tested positive of the covid-19.

He added that eighty of every one hundred positive cases of covid-19 are ways less severe, fifteen are considered to be severe and the next five percent would be considered as very critical.