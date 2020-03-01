Gov’t declares no flight zone in Sierra Leone

March 20, 2020

By Mohamed Sesay

Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Transport and Aviation has on the 19th March, suspended all flights scheduled to and from the Freetown International airport until further notice, effective from the 21st March, 2020.

The ministry made the above pronouncement in a public notice as part of measures for the preparedness mechanism as directed by the president against the Coronavirus.

The notice says the government requested all airline operators to strictly adhere to the suspension notice and make all arrangements to ensure that the cut-off

The release further urged all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to collaborate very closely to support and enhance compliance with all the preventive measures and guildlines as directed by government.

In another development, the Ministry of Transport and Aviation through the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA) has also suspended all approved schedule Winter Operating Permit for ninety (90) days effective Sunday 22nd March, 2020.

“In view of the seriousness of the virus and its devastating effect globally, the Ministry of Transport and Aviation through the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA) has deemed its necessity to suspend all approved schedule winter operating Permit for ninety (90) days effective Sunday 22nd march, 2020,” the release stated.