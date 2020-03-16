‘Global response to FGM prevalence underestimated’

March 16, 2020

A new report published by Equality Now- an international human rights organization on the theme “Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting: A Call for a Global Response”, notes that, global response to the prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) has substantially been underestimated.

The rights based organization in partnership with End FGM European Network and End FGM/C U.S. Network took stock of 92 countries where there is evidence of women and girls living with or at risk of undergoing FGM.

The report says 51 countries, excluding Sierra Leone and six other countries have laws against FGM.

“Countries with specific anti-FGM laws include Kenya, Benin, Eritrea, Guinea Bissau, and Uganda. However, there are countries that do not specifically address FGM within their laws. These include; Indonesia, Mali, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Somalia, The Maldives, and Yemen,” the report states.

The statement quoted UNICEF to have reported that FGM practice affects at least 200 million women and girls in 31 countries worldwide.

The figure according to UNICEF only includes countries where there is available data from large-scale representative surveys, which consist of 27 countries from the African continent, as well as Iraq, Yemen, The Maldives, and Indonesia.

Equality Now’s Program Officer, End Harmful Practices, Felister Gitonga notes that the report is timely as it comes at a crucial time when the United Nations is reviewing the next decade of implementation of the SDGs.

She added that the report demonstrates that 5.3 is a global target because FGM is not only an African issue but a global issue as well thus noting that the practice is present in every continent except Antarctica.

“The practice is present in every continent except Antarctica and it’s times for global leaders to take action and eradicate FGM globally by 2030. Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting: a call for a global response report comes at a crucial time when the United Nations is reviewing the next decade of implementation of the SDGs. It is times for global leaders to take action and eradicate FGM globally by 2030,” she emphasised.

However, the new FGM report does not only sheds light on the growing body of evidence that FGM/C takes place in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America, but also highlights key gaps in data availability and anti-FGM legislation.

The report added that better statistical information is instrumental as it could help put pressure on governments to take action and provides a baseline from which the scale and effectiveness of interventions can be measured.

The report says correct statistic would also assists grassroots organizations and researchers to attract more funding as lack of financial backing is a major problem affecting the women’s rights activists.

“With only 10 years left to eradicate FGM by 2030, the time to take stock and accelerate action is now. Equality Now’s global call is the need to strengthen global and political commitment to eliminate FGM; urgently increase resources and investment to end FGM and support survivors; strengthen base through research; enact and enforce comprehensive laws and national policies; and improve wellbeing of survivors by providing necessary and critical support and services,” the report notes.

Equality Now is an international human rights organization that works to protect and promote the rights of women and girls around the world by combining grassroots activism with national, regional and international legal advocacy.