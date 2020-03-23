Gang-rape!

Accused persons put on Le40 million bail

March 23, 2020

By Yusufu S. Bangura

The matter of a 50-year woman who was allegedly raped by eight men in Moutor Village, Kpanda Kemoh Chiefdom, Bonthe District, was last Friday 20th March, committed to the High Court by Magistrate Abdul Sheriff for trial.

The accused-Jinah Gberie, Micheal Patrick Ansumana, Alhaji Osman Fofanah, Morlai Fofanah, Abdul Salam Fullah, Albert Boickarie, Joe Jaiah and Mustapha Aruna, were before court on 18 counts of conspiracy to commit a rape, conspiracy to Kidnap, conspiracy to false imprisonment, rape, wounding with intent and other 13 related charges.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Moses Moore, alleges that all the accused persons on Saturday, 11th January, 2020, at Moutor Village, Kpanda Kemoh Chiefdom in Bonthe District, conspired together with other unknown persons to rape a 50-year-old woman.

In count two, three, four and five, the accused persons on the same date and place, allegedly conspired together with other persons unknown to kidnap, falsely imprisoned, rape and wounded the victim with intent to do her grievous bodily harm.

Addressing the Magistrate before the committal of the matter to the High Court, prosecutor Moore said he had confirmed with the state prosecutor, who had advised him to close his case on the matter.

However, defense counsel, Abdulai Bewie, told the court that his clients relied on their statements to the police, noting that he did not intend to open a case at the Magistrate court.

“Having gone through the evidence so far presented in the preliminary investigations, I am satisfied that the accused persons has a case to answer. I therefore, commit this matter to the High Court of justice for further trial,” Magistrate Sheriff ruled.

Meanwhile, he granted bail to the accused persons in the sum of 40million Leones each, with one surety, stating that one of the sureties must produce a valid National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) ID card and the sureties must be resident in the Western Area, noting that the bail bond must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.