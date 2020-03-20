Four in the High Court for murder

March 20, 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Salieu Conteh, Sheka Kamara, Santigie Bangura and Saidu Bangura, were yesterday Thursday March 19, arraigned in the Freetown High Court, presided over by Justice Ivan Sesay, for allegedly murdering one Abu Sesay.

All accused persons are arraigned in the Freetown High Court on a one count charge of murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

State prosecutor, Adrian Fisher, alleges that all accused on 25th of April ,2019, at Kondy Farm in Freetown murdered the deceased, Abu Sesay.

Addressing the judge and the twelve members of the jury on the facts of the matter after all the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge, prosecutor Adrian Fisher said all the accused were arraigned before the court for murdering one Abu Sesay on 25th of April, 2019.

He told the judge and panel of jury that it was the responsibility of the state to prove its case against all the accused beyond all reasonable doubt, nothing that the deceased was beaten by all the accused persons which eventually led to his death.

He further that it was also the responsibility of the state to prove that indeed the cause of death of the deceased was from the hands of the accused persons.

He noted that the cause of death of the deceased was internal bleeding and fracture of the skull, and that the pathologist being one of the witnesses to the matter will further testify on the cause of death of the deceased.

The first prosecution witness, Daniel Santos Turay, who introduced himself as phone mechanic, testified before the court that he knew all the accused persons in the matter.

He continued that on 25th of April, 2019, in the evening hours, he, together with one of his friends were heading home from work when he saw two people fighting, stating that he only recognised the deceased as one of the two people that were fighting.

He said whilst the fighting was going on, the deceased tried to run away from the fight when the opponent shouted ‘thief’.

He said the deceased ran towards a football field where the accused were playing football, adding that they apprehended the deceased and started beating him.

He said he (witness) went to stop them from beating the deceased but that the accused persons also started beating him as well, adding that with the help of his friend they were able to rescue the deceased and took him to the Kondy Farm Community Mammy Queen, and handed him over to her.

He said on the next day a wanted notice was issued for him and his friend, noting that when they became aware of the warrant they handed themselves over to the police.

Matter was adjourned for continuation.