Forceful retirement: 5 AIGs sent home

May 15, 2020

IG Suvula:It is rumoured that you have reached your retirement age

Spokesperson for the Sierra Leone Police, Superintendent Brima Kamara, has confirmed that five senior police officers in the ranks of Assistant Inspector General of Police, including the former Deputy Inspector General, FUK Daboh, have been sent home on retirement.

The above development followed a rumour that FUK Daboh had resigned following an alleged disagreement on the dismissal of nine senior police officers a week ago.

Kamara could not deeply delve into the issue, but sated that retirement of personnel is mostly a private matter and that only affected persons sometimes make it public.

It is unclear as to whether those five senior officers have reached their retirement age, but perceptions are that it has been a pattern for subsequent administrations to sack people in the forces that they do not trust.

The current Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Lahai Lawrence Leema, is a victim of targeted dismissal, and suspicions are that he could be the mastermind of the sacking of senior police officers, who are largely suspected of having close links with the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party.

The senior police officers that have been sent on retirement include AIG Karrow Kamara, Amos Kargbo, AIG Kallia Sesay, AIG Ibrahim S Koroma and Deputy Inspector General of Police Foday U K Daboh.