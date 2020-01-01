For chopping Chinese rice…

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Alpha Timbo, three others axed

January 13, 2020

BY Mohamed Sesay

President Julius Maada Bio has relieved four senior government officials including a minister and deputy minister off their duty for bearing hands in the embezzlement of a huge quantity of rice donated by the Government of the People’s Republic of China to Sierra Leone.

The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Mr. Alpha O. Timbo, the Deputy Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Mrs. Emily Kadiatu Gogra, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Mr. Charles Kamanda, and the Director of Nutrition, Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Ms. Mamusu Massaquoi, were on Friday the 10th January 2020, hauled in ACC trap for an alleged improper activities relating to a huge quantum of rice donated by the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

On the 14th August 2019, the Government of the People’s Republic of China, donated about seven thousand (7,000) Tons of rice to the government of Sierra Leone to help bolster the effects of the mounting hardship facing millions of Sierra Leoneans, as the government scuffles to manage the economic instability in the country.

According to a release from the Office of the President, State House, the above-mentioned state officials were subjected to help the Anti- Corruption commission (ACC) with an investigation in connection to the improper activities of the huge quantum of rice donated by the Chinese Government.

“In lieu of the above, His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio, has relieved the aforementioned State Officials off their respective duties Until further notice for an immediate investigation on the said matter.”