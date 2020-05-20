Fishman gets 15yrs for sexual penetration

May 20, 2020

By Ibrahim K Turay

Twenty three years Osman Kamara was on Tuesday, 19th May, sentenced to fifteen years imprisonment by Justice Monfred Sesay of the High Court, after being found guilty of sexually penetrating an eight years old girl.

The convict was before the High Court on one count of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act.

The prosecution had alleged that on 19 April, 2018, the convict penetrated an 8 years old girl at Tombo village, Western Rural.

Justice Sesay said the prosecution proved that the convict intentionally had sexual intercourse with the child.

“I found you guilty of sexual penetration of a child and therefore sentence you to Fifteen years imprisonment. You are to start your imprisonment straight off and the one year eight months served at the Correctional Centre is inclusive of this time,” he ordered.

The judge said the victim had in her statement to the police said the convict had asked her to buy him garri, adding that the convict had sexual intercourse with her after she bought him the garri.

She said the convict told her not explained about the encounter to anyone.

The judge further said that the convict had threatened to kill the victim had she had explained to anyone about what transpired between them.

He said the mother of the victim had told the police that she saw her child at night with blood stain, and that the victim gave corroborated evidences that the convict penetrated her in his house

According to him, with all the four evidences that the prosecution tendered to make their case, his only contention was the victim’s purported pant that had blood stain with no forensic evidence.

Justice Sesay noted that the convict had denied the allegations after he had admitted to the police that he did not want the matter to be taken to court.

“I had wanted to go for something much lesser, but since you have decided to lie to the court, I don’t think you deserve mercy,” the judge said.

He added that the convict could have saved himself from problems, if he had admitted to the accusation earlier as the law provides for a lesser term to be given to an accused person, who does not waste the court’s time.