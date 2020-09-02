Fisherman remanded for stealing property worth Le12m

September 2, 2020

By Jeneba A. Conteh

Presiding Magistrate Abdul Sheriff has yesterday remanded one Alimamy Kanu, a fisherman, at the Pademba Road Correctional Centre for alleged stealing.

The accused person was before the court on two counts of burglary and larceny contrary to Section 25(1) and 13(a) of the Larceny Act, 1916.

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Moses Moore alleges that the accused person on Wednesday 29th July, 2020, at No.58 Mountain Cut in Freetown, with intent to steal, broke into and entered the dwelling house of Marie Ibrahim and stole therein one IPhone 6+ valued Le5m, one Samsung galaxy note 4 valued Le3m and other items, all to the total sum of Le12million Leones property of the said complainant.

Detective Inspector Abu Bakarr Hassan attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Eastern Police Division, testified that he knew the complaint and the accused and recalled on 30th July, 2020.

He said while on duty, the complainant made an alleged case of burglary and larceny against the accused and the matter was allocated to him for further investigations.

He said he visited the scene of crime and obtained statement from the complaint and witnesses, adding that on 12th August,2020 he together with DPC 13183 Bangura arrested the accused.

He told the court that on 15th August, the accused was charge with the offense of burglary.

The matter has been adjourned to September 8.