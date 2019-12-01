Finance Ministry partners with Economics Dept. at FBC

December 9, 2019

By Ibrahim Tarawallie

In a bid to conduct quality research on contemporary issues in the Sierra Leone economy, the Ministry of Finance has announced the establishment of a partnership with the Department of Economics and Commerce at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone.

During the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday December 6, 2019, Finance Minister, Jacob Jusu Saffa said the formal relationship will pave the way for the department to provide the necessary support for government economic policy objectives.

The minister noted that through the partnership, an economics labouratory will be established to build the capacity of students and lecturers to undertake technical research work and acquire modern tools for teaching that match international standards.

“We will be constantly engaging the department because we want to make sure that there is a room where students can go and check their data and carry out other academic work. We will be providing support for dissertation writings for masters’ students,” he said.

Mr. Saffa spoke about the ministry’s intention to start hosting debates in collaboration with the economics department and other stakeholders on economic issues.

He added that the department will be required to collaborate with the ministry to provide support to any committee, division, departments or unit on economic issues where necessary.

Students of the department will also have the opportunity to do internship programs in the ministry to enable them acquire practical experience needed for the job market.

In his statement, Head of Department for Economics and Commerce, Abdulai Brima said: “We are happy this relationship with the ministry is now been formalized. We believe that it will be of immense benefit for us in the department and the nation as a whole.”

He stated that the collaboration will further equip the department in enforcing their research capabilities and noted that in all their engagements, they always have the thought of moving away from the self-duplication style of training economics.

“Over the years, our students are mainly engaged in learning either macroeconomic or microeconomic theories. With this collaboration and with the pending establishment of the economic lab, there will be an opportunity for our students to look at the macroeconomic theories and see how they can establish relationship that involves social, political and economic variables,” he said.