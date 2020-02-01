“FGM is an evil act”

-Says Madam Caulker

February 7, 2020

ByMohamed Sesay

Anti-Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) campaigner in Sierra Leone, Madam Ann Marie F. Caulker, has on the 6th February,described the practice of FGM as an ‘evil act’ and that people should stop practising it.

She made the statement at a presser organised at John Street by Men’s Association for Gender Equality (MAGE), in commemoration of International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM that is celebrated on 6th February each year.

Having shared her ordeals about the pains and sufferings she went through when she was forcefully initiated, Madam Caulker encouraged other civil activists, the media and youth to take ownership of the fight against mutilation, to achieve the Zero Tolerance on FGM in Sierra Leone.

“I am the first person that started the activism of FGM in Sierra Leone due to the pains and anguishes I went through during my early age when I was forced to be initiated. I compared the pains of amputation to the practice of FGM which gave me the passion to advocate for the innocent girls not to go through the same experiences and pains I have gone through,” she said.

She added that if she were to succeed in the fight to achieve the Zero Tolerance on FGM, then everyone must see the problem of FGM as community national and global issue.

“FGM is an evil act and no single organization will able to end it easily,” she added.

A press statement which was read by the Executive Director of MAGE, Tamba David Mackieu, says the practice of FGM is a partial or total removal of a female’s external genitalia which caused irreversible harm, as well as life-long health and psychological complications.

He stated that the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) estimated that about two hundred million girls and women alive today have been subjected to FGM, which he said has been a global problem.

He noted that fifty million girls are at risk of FGM if political leaders didn’t take decisive actions to ensure it demise.

He claimed that twenty-six out of the twenty-nine countries in Africa where FGM is endemic have laws prohibiting the practice, but that most of the laws were inadequate, ineffective and are seldom enforced.

He said FGM being is a rite of passage in Sierra Leone, where girls are married to older men shortly after the procedure even before the legal age of eighteen years.

He highlighted statistical data of past research results, which states that Northern Region has recorded 96.3% of the highest number of FGM, Western Region with the lowest of 75.6%, Southern 88.6% and Eastern Region has 91.3% of FGM.

He called on the Government of Sierra Leone to work with their commitments made under the Africa’s Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to eliminate FGM in the country.

“We are aware of the good strides our government is taking to address the issue of violence against women and girls. We are conscious of these developments and we know our government has a crucial role to play in rooting FGM in Sierra Leone,” he said.