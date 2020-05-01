FBC lecturer urges govt.to relocate Pademba Road Prison

May 6, 2020

Lawyer Ronald Gidwani

Barrister and Solicitor, who also doubles as lecturer at the Department of Social Science and Law, Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, Ronald Gidwani, has called on the government to provide a better and decent prison outside Freetown.

‘‘Having gone through an avalanche of amateur and professional videos of yesterday’s incident within the Central Prison Yard on Pademba Road, I have been left basking in doubts as to whether the place was aptly recently re – baptised a Correctional Centre, because to me, it surely presents an eyesore for which I describe it as totally unfit for human habitation,” he said.

He recommended among others that, government builds a better and decent Prison to house people somewhere outside Freetown with offices, cells and yards that consider human rights and humanity in its entirety, as well as transfer all convicted prisoners thereto.

He also recommended for the creation of a Remand Centre for accused persons going through trial somewhere within the precincts of the former Special Court for Sierra Leone or where ever the required security and sanity presents itself.

Barrister Gidwani further recommended the demolition of the entire Pademba Road Correctional Centre and replace it with a modern shopping centre of department stores, representative of malls in developed and developing countries with a multi storey car park, ramps etc.”

“Times and circumstances have witnessed the city expand and surround what was in the past a far flung prison yard encircled by bush and game. It is now too easily accessed by all and sundry to be considered watertight and safe,” he concluded.