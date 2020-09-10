Farmer testifies in Kamabai village murder trial

September 10, 2020

By Jeneba A Conteh

Ishmael Koroma, Alhaji Ernest Conteh, and Lamin Tarawalie, have made several appearances before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie for murder.

The accused persons were before the court on two count charges of conspiracy to murder and murder contrary to law.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ibrahim Mansaray, alleges that the accused persons on 8th March, 2020, at Kamabai Village, conspired together with other persons unknown to murder Kadiatu Yalie Kargbo.

Also,PW6, Ibrahim Koda testified in court that he recognised all accused persons in the dock and recalled on the 8th of March, 2020.

He said on that day, he was at Falaba Town, when the first prosecution witness gave him information about the deceased and that based on that they made a report at the police station.

He said that he and one Chernor went to the Section Chief of the town and made a report.

He said the said chief referred them to the Paramount Chief, who then called on the first accused, Ishmael and asked him about the whereabouts of the deceased.

He said the first accused told them that he left the deceased at Kamabai lorry park.

He further testified that he and Chernor went and made a report at the Kamabia police station.

During cross examination defense counsel, Fornah Sesay, representing the second third and fourth accused persons asked the witness to reverse the statement he made about the first prosecution witness Chernor, but ASP Ibrahim Mansaray who was leading the witness objected to that and it was over ruled by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie.

The magistrate told the defense counsel to be fair with the witness as he testified before him that all what he knew in the matter was what Chernor told him.

Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned to the 14th September for further hearing.