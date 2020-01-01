Exams malpractice at FBC…

June 29, 2017 By Joseph S. Margai

A special investigative panel constituted by the University of Sierra Leone (USL) following the most recent examination malpractice at Fourah Bay College has recommended that a lecturer, who was also pursuing an LLB degree, be dismissed without benefit, and three students expelled for their involvement in the scandal.

Special Assistant to the Registrar of USL, Brima Bah, disclosed to Concord Times at his Tower Hill office yesterday that the special panel recommended the dismissal of a lecturer at the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM), and three other students who were found guilty of malpractice during the first semester examinations in May.

According to reports which went viral on social media and in the print and electronic media, the lecturer-cum-law student and three others were caught spying during the Constitutional Law examination for second year students in the Department of Law at Fourah Bay College.

Bah told Concord Times that the incident generated a huge public outcry and that following an internal report from the invigilator, the Vice Chancellor and Principal set up a special disciplinary investigation committee.

“The seven-man committee includes students’ representative, President of Law Society at Fourah Bay College, among others. They worked assiduously for two weeks and they were able to complete their investigation. We now have a report that has come up with findings indicating that the accused persons, who the committee investigated as students, were guilty of the offense,” he revealed.

Asked what action has the USL taken against the accused, Bah said that in line with the policy of the conduct of examinations and malpractices, the committee recommended that they culprits should be expelled from the University of Sierra Leone.

“One of the students was a lecturer of the Institute of Public Management and Administration (IPAM). Normally if a student, who also works as a staff of the university, is involved in examinations malpractice, he will be firstly treated as a student. After which, he will be brought to a staff meeting and if he is found guilty, he/she will be dismissed,” he explained.

He added that the disgraced former lecturer will not receive any benefit from the university, partly because he had served as lecturer for just over two years, adding that staff are only entitled to benefit upon serving for three years and provided they are not dismissed.

Allegations of examinations malpractice are commonplace in the university and most tertiary institutions in the country, although few culprits are named and shamed.

Bah admitted that, “This is not the first time that USL has been receiving reports of examinations malpractices. In 2016, a national forum against examinations malpractice was organised by USL and concerns were raised about the growing rate of this menace. We have been setting up committees to look into such malpractices and appropriate actions have been always taken.”

He also revealed that another lecturer at the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMAHS) was involved in examination malpractice recently and was also dismissed without benefit.

He said USL cannot be blamed for the bad behaviour of some of its staff and students, but insisted anyone who is caught flouting their policies would attract penalties.

“For the fact that we are bringing out these things it shows that we are sincere about eliminating malpractices in the university,” he said.