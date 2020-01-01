Examination malpractice at FBC…

IPAM lecturer to be sacked

June 6, 2017 By Joseph S. Margai

Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of Sierra Leone, has told Concord Times in a telephone interview that the Lecturer of the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM),who was involved in an alleged examination malpractice at the Law Department of Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, would be relieved of his duty, if found guilty of the offence.

He said Fourah Bay College was investigating the matter and that the university would act on the findings immediately they receive it.

The lecturer, a second year student of the Department of Law at Fourah Bay College, was allegedly caught spying in an examination hall, during the first semester examinations.

Although Prof. Ekundayo Thompson declined to comment on the matter, he however stated that they have discussed it in their management meeting and instituted an investigation committee to look into it carefully.

He said according to the rule of Natural Justice, it was an allegation, and, if, the lecturer is found guilty after the investigation, the university will dismiss him.

He disclosed that the university has just dismissed a certain lecturer at the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMAHS), who changed grades of students, adding that an investigation committee, was set up, which found the lecturer guilty and was dismissed.

“USL has its rules of procedure which states that even if someone is caught in the act, he/she must be investigated. It was an allegation and the report of the committee will be handed over to me and I will in turn inform State House’s Performance Contract about the findings of the committee,” he said.

He added that USL was under an obligation to minimize and eliminate corruption, and that no one in the university will compromise anything of such.

He disclosed that they have examinations procedures and policies, and, if, the said lecturer breaches any, he will surely go.