Ex-President Koroma heads ECOWAS Observation Mission in Togo election

February 20, 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Former President Ernest Bai Koroma has yesterday, Wednesday, 19th February, departed Sierra Leone to lead the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observation mission in the presidential election in Togo scheduled to take place on 22nd February, this year.

According to a release from the Office of former President Ernest Bai Koroma, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Kasi Brou, had requested the erstwhile president to lead the ECOWAS observation mission to the presidential election in Togo scheduled to take place on 22nd February, this year.

The release states that the ECOWAS president had in the invitation letter to Former president Koroma, stated that the decision for Koroma to lead the mission was for the commission to benefit from his rich experience, diplomatic skills and leadership demonstration over the years.

The mission comprises 50 observers drawn from among experts from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of member states, ECOWAS Ambassadors accredited to ECOWAS and based in Abuja, members of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, members of the ECOWAS Parliament, representatives of the electoral commissions of member states, civil society organizations, media and other experts from the region.

In line with the provisions of Article 14 of the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, the objectives of the mission, according to the release include, to engage all key stakeholders to engender consensus for peaceful election and acceptance of the outcome thereof.

“It’s also aim to establish co-operation links with non-governmental organizations NGOs and other election observer team to build synergy and work together in the overall interest of the country.”

During the mission, President Koroma will hold consultations with the various stakeholders including government officials, members of the electoral commission, political parties, civil societies, media, members of the diplomatic corps and other international observer groups.