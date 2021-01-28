Ex-High Court Registrar’s mega corruption matter…

Judge urges speedy conclusion of trial

January 28, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

The presiding Judge, Simeon Aliue, in the ongoing corruption trial involving erstwhile High Court Master and Registrar, Stephen Yayah Mansaray and three others, has stated that the trial was long overdue hence the need for it to come to an end as soon as possible.

He made the statement in court yesterday during the trial when the State Prosecutor, Joel Tejan Deen Tarawally, informed the court that he intended to close the state’s case on the next adjourned date, stating that the next witness he was supposed to lead, was not available.

On Monday, 30th September, 2019 Stephen Yayah Mansaray, former Master and Registrar of the High Court of Sierra Leone; Richie Edwin Asgil, former Principal Accountant in the Judiciary; Adele Faya, former Account Clerk of the Judiciary; and Clarence Solomon Will, a Legal Assistant at a Law Firm in Freetown were arraigned in the High Court on various counts of Misappropriation of Public Funds, contrary to Section 36 (1); and Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence, contrary to Section 128(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008, respectively.

The Anti- Corruption Commission alleges that, Stephen Yayah Mansaray and Richie Edwin Asgil were the signatories to the Judiciary’s Master and Registrar’s bank account at the Bank of Sierra Leone, on diverse dates, between June 2014 and May 2018, conspired with others to sign a number of cheques through which they authorized the withdrawal of funds from the aforementioned account for their personal benefit or for other unjustified purposes.

The ACC also alleges that Adele Faya, former Account Clerk of the Judiciary, also instructed the encashment of various cheques from the same account, and misappropriated these monies,” the ACC release stated.

The ACC further alleges that Clarence Solomon Will, a Legal Assistant at Bah & Co., a law firm in Freetown, on diverse dates between 25th April, 2018, and 14th March, 2019, conspired with unknown persons, to misappropriate public funds by illegally facilitating the encashment of cheques from the Judiciary’s account.

The ACC however, alleges that all four accused persons misappropriated the total sum of Four Hundred and Sixty Million, Two Hundred and Sixty-Eight Thousand, and Two Hundred Leones (Le460, 268,200/00) from the Judiciary’s Master & Registrar Account domiciled at the Bank of Sierra Leone,” the release stated.