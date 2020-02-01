EIA Guidelines on Renewable Energy & Technology validated

February 10, 2020

By Jeneba A Conteh

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) last Friday (7th February) validated the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) guidelines on Renewable Energy and Mini Grid Technologies.

The validation exercise took place at the Civil Service Training College Tower Hill, Freetown.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alex Kandeh Thomas, a lecturer at the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM), said the current EPA policy is to create secure and specific environment and social impact assessment guidelines for distinct sector to ensure that they regulate the merit and demerit in terms of their potential negative impacts on society, thus noting that it is not the generalised regulatory framework as espoused in the 2008 Act and 2010 regulations.

He said the energy sector has long been a major priority for the Government of Sierra Leone, and that the said sector sought to support the EPA by producing guideline which streamlines the EIA application and renewals processes for the Renewable Energy and Mini Grids sector.

He added that the renewable energy and mini grids sector are part of the Ministry of Energy strategy for electrification of rural areas and as such it must be considered a national priority.

He stated that significant investment in renewable energy generation will contribute towards the implementation of the country with the view to adhering to the Paris Agreement-an obligations to the United Nations Framework convention on climate change.

Berna Foster, Assistant Director of Planning at the EPA, said during his presentation that the guidelines are set to reduce cost of acquiring and renewing environmental permits for renewable energy and mini-grid in line with the environment and social impacts of such projects.

He said the primary objectives of the document are to provide information on the project developers and consultants on the license and acquisition processes.

He added that it would also help to lower renewal fees and reduces need for consultants, and provide minimum environmental standard.