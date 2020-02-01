ECOWAS Commissioner Calls on Acting Foreign Minister

February 6, 2020

The ECOWAS Commissioner for General Administration and Conferences, Mr. Vafolay M.Tulay on Wednesday, 5th February, 2020 called on the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Solomon Jamiru Esq at his Tower Hill office in Freetown.

Speaking on the purpose of his visit, Commissioner Vafola said it was to inform the ministry of the ground breaking event for the construction of the ECOWAS Logistics Depot in Lungi of which the Hon. Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh is expected to turn the sod on Saturday 8th February, 2020.

Commissioner Tulay said that he was pleased to be in Sierra Leone for phases 2 and 3 of the project which according to him, will last for about 15 months. He went on to highlight some of the issues that the Commission would like to make sure that they are taking care of in order to ensure a smooth execution of the project; especially in the area of transporting material from Guinea to Sierra Leone.

The Hon. Acting Minister, Soloman Jamiru Esq in his response said the construction of the ECOWAS Logistics Depot is an encouraging development for Sierra Leone and that, for Sierra Leone to take such tangible steps indicated that, the country is giving meaning to the declarations and resolutions of ECOWAS.

He assured Commissioner Tulay of his Ministry’s support and added that his Ministry stands with the Commission to complement this all important construction project.

The construction of the regional logistics depot is one of several development projects commenced by ECOWAS towards attaining peace and stability in West Africa. This project will augment Peace Support Operations and support for democracy and good governance in the region.

An 18-acre piece of land was given to the ECOWAS Commission by the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone for the establishment of a regional logistics facility in Freetown. This logistics depot is one of the two depots approved for West Africa by the Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS Community. The other (humanitarian) depot is in Mali.