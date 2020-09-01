Duo sentenced to death by hanging for murder

September 30, 2020

Hon. Justice Abdul Rahman Mansaray

The presiding judge at the Special Criminal Session of the High Court in Kabala, Hon. Justice Abdul Rahman Mansaray has on Tuesday the 28th September,2020, sentenced Ransford Nicol and Madusu Koroma to death by hanging after the jurors returned verdicts of guilty for the killing of two children in Kabala contrary to law.

The state alleged that, the convicts on the 18th November, 2019, at Mannah Village, Dembelia Sinkunia Chiefdom, Falaba District in the Northern Province of Sierra Leone murdered Kola Sesay.

It’s also alleged that the convict on the same date and place, sexually penetrated and strangulated the four years old Kola to death.

It was revealed that the 2nd convict on the 28th July, 2018, at Kulankor Village, Barawullay Chiefdon, Falaba District in the Northern Province of Sierra Leone,she murdered her six (6) years step son Kawulay Marah.

He said, the mishap happened after she was abandoned by her husband because she wants to take vengeance; by giving caustic soda to the deceased as a drinking water and later died.

Hon .Justice A. R Manasary also sentenced Umaru Jaketay to one hundred and twenty (120) months on count one and thirty (30) months on count two after being convicted for wounding with intent contrary to Section 18 of the Offences against the Person Act, 1861 and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm contrary to Section 47 of the same.

He said contrary to convictions and sentences, justice Mansaray acquitted and discharged Mohamed Kargbo because the prosecution failed to proof their case beyond all reasonable doubt that he penetrated victim as charged.

Also speaking after the criminal session at Kabala district, the Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Moses Lamin Kamara said, the second Special Criminal Session of the High Court Holden in Kabala ends yesterday (Tuesday 29th September, 2020).

He said the session had looked at more than 90% of cases assigned and sounded confident that the Judge and his team could complete the same by the 28th September, 2020.

He assured the people that the Hon. Chief Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards is committed to effective justice delivery in the country.