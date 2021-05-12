Duo granted Le40m bail for assaulting police officer

May 12, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Sorie King Kanu and Ishaka Conteh were on Tuesday, 11th May, 2021, granted Le20 million Leones bail after they made their first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura presiding at the Pademba Road Magistrate Court No. 1 for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The duo were before Magistrate Kekura on three counts of wounding, wounding with intent and assault on police contrary to Section 39 of the Police Act No.7 of 1964.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 8998 Taylor M. K, alleged that accused persons on Saturday 17th April 2021, at ‘Wan Ose’, Leather Booth Drive, Goderich in Freetown, maliciously wounded and assaulted the complainant (Patrick Kamara), a police officer who was executing his lawful duty.

After the charges were read to both accused persons, the second accused (Ishaka Conteh), pleaded guilty as charged on count three, but the first accused was not requested to take a plea because the offences were capital offences.

Sergeant Taylor is prosecuting the matter, but both accused persons were not represented in court.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekura granted bail to both accused persons in the sum of 20 million Leones each plus two sureties each and that the surties must be residents in Freetown.

He further ordered that they must produce valid identity cards and the bail bond must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.

However, Magistrate Kekura adjourned the matter to Monday 17th May, 2021 for the first prosecution witness to testify.