Duo granted 500m bail each for alleged embezzlement

January 8, 2020

By Yusuf Bangura

Principal Magistrate at Pademba Road Courts No.1, Hannah Bonnie, has yesterday Tuesday 7th January, granted Le 500m bail each to Foday Tarawaille, 27, driver and Anitta Tarawallie, 30, businesswoman for alleged embezzlement of Le 155m.

The duo were before the court on four count of conspiracy to commit a crime, embezzlement, accessory after the fact and conspiracy to prevent the course of justice contrary to law.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Gbassay Fofanah, alleges that the 1st accused did conspire with other unknown persons to commit a crime to with embezzlement on Friday 29th November, 2019, at Regent Road, Lumley in Freetown .

She also alleges that the accused on count 2 embezzled the sum of one hundred and fifty-five millions Leones received by him for the transfer of Orange Money at Universal Pharmacy.

She further alleges that the 2nd accused on different dates and place knew that Mohamed L. Tarawallie has committed a crime and that she did facilitate his escape in order to avoid criminal prosecution.

She added that the accused also facilitated his escape from police arrest with the full knowledge that Mohamed has stolen some money from his boss in Freetown.

In his testimony, Detective Inspector Mohamed B. Barrie, attached at the Breaking and Larceny Syndicate, Criminal Investigations Department headquarters said he knows both accused persons.

He recalled that on 29th November, 2019, while on duty at the said station, the complainant (Osman Koroma) came to the station and made a report of embezzlement against Mohamed Lamin Tarawallie, and that the matter was later handed over to him for further investigation.

He added that on the same date after obtaining statement from the complainant he took another two officers along with him to the scene of crime at Regent Road, Lumley.

He added that when they arrived at the scene, he noticed that the safe cupboard was locked and that he ordered his men to forceful broke it, adding that it was after that they saw an estimated cost of 155m Leones.

However, defense counsel, I Macfoy applied for bail on behalf of the accused persons, saying that they are Sierra Leoneans and that they have reliable sureties that would stand on their behalf.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Bonnie granted bail to the accused persons in the sum of 500m each, 2 sureties who must be resident in Freetown or Makeni, and that one of the sureties from Makeni must be a religious leader or local authority.

She further stated that the sureties in Freetown must be a property owner not less than 500 million Leones and that bail must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday 9th January for further testimonies.