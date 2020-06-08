Dr. Blyden’s bail revoked, sent back to prison

June 4, 2020

By Regina Pratt

Dr. Sylvia Blyden, who is standing trial on 9 count charges including conspiracy, yesterday has her bail revoked and sent to the Female Correctional Centre by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie.

Prosecuting Counsel, Yusuf I. Sesay, drew the attention of Magistrate Bonnie to a certain social media message posted by Dr.Blyden on her Facebook page.

He told the magistrate that Dr. Blyden should do a disclaimer to the said message, but Dr. Blyden interrupted and told the magistrate that any order pertaining to the application of the prosecution should be in writing.

Magistrate Bonnie reminded Dr. Sylvia Blyden that one of her orders while granting bail during the previous adjourned date was that the accused should desist from sending messages on the social media on the matter.

Led in evidence by the prosecution, Lawyer Yusif I. Sesay, PW 1, Detective Superintendent, Mohamed. K. Alieu, said on Friday May 1st, 2020, he received an intelligence through the Head of Criminal Investigations Department, John Alpha, that Dr.Blyden was using social media to incite the public, with the tendency to subvert state security.

He said on the same date he was instructed to probe into the accusations thoroughly and that he and a team of police officers conducted a search warrant at the residence of Dr.Blyden.

The witness further stated that upon their arrival at the said residence, Dr.Blyden refused to open the door, until after he threatened to use force.

He narrated that they entered the building and conducted the search warrant, adding that after the searc, Dr.Blyden refused to sign the warrant, arguing that until she is given a copy.

He said they retrieved an old black laptop, maroon laptop and a Lenovo laptop for use by the cyber team, who gave him information that she had instructed some WhatsApp groups to delete her name.

He said on 6th May, 2020, a second search warrant was conducted at the residence of Dr.Blyden upon intelligence that there was still something in the house.

He said the search was conducted in the presence of two media practitioners from AYV and the Sierra Leone Police.

He said they broke into and entered the premises of Dr.Blyden and retrieved one HP laptop, 1 Acer laptop, 1 Apple I-Pad, 1 Samsung mobile phone, Oktel manual mobile phone, Itel manual mobile phone, 1 small Fugi black camera, 1 4GB card reader, 1 Sony CD plate with inscription presentation and speeches, 1 big photo frame labelled as H.E. Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, a copy of a letter dated 14th April, 2020 and 6 handwriting information on 4 A4 papers.

He said apart from the above exhibits, nothing was stolen, seized and or taken away by the parties who conducted the search warrant on the grounds that the 1st accused willfully refused to cooperate, coupled with her refusal to produce the door keys which made the search team to forcefully open the steel door and sealed again by the police welding team.

During cross-examination, the 1st accused, who is defending herself, asked the witness as to whether he visited her in her cell room several times, the witness replied in the affirmative.

The case has been adjourned to Monday June 8, 2020.