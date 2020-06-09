Dr. Blyden bows in court

June 9, 2020

By Regina Pratt

Dr.Sylvia Blyden

Dr. Sylvia Blyden, who is standing trail for libel, among other charges, yesterday apologised for disobeying the orders of Magistrate Hannah Bonnie, who is presiding at the Pademba Road Magistrates’ Court No 1.

Magistrate Bonnie promised to consider granting her bail on the next adjourned date -Friday June 12, 2020.

Last week, Dr. Sylvia Blyden had her bail revoked and sent to the Female Correctional Centre by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie.

Prosecuting Counsel, Yusuf I. Sesay, had drew the attention of Magistrate Bonnie to a certain social media message posted by Dr.Blyden on her Facebook page.

He had told the magistrate that Dr. Blyden should do a disclaimer to the said message, but Dr. Blyden interrupted and told the magistrate that any order pertaining to the application of the prosecution should be in writing.

Magistrate Bonnie reminded Dr. Sylvia Blyden that one of her orders while granting bail during the previous adjourned date was that the accused should desist from sending messages on the social media on the matter.

Meanwhile, Dr.Blyden continued with her cross-examination of PW1, Detective Superintendent, Mohamed. K. Alieu.

She questioned the witness as to whether he sent seven armed police officers to her residence in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 5, 2020, the witness replied that he was not aware.

He later told the court that he deployed armed police officers at her residence to secure her property.

When the question was put again to PW1 about the seven armed police officers, he replied that ‘‘it is because of your large number of supporters so that they would not have any confrontation with unarmed officers.’’

Prosecuting counsel, Lawyer Y. I. Sesay, asked for an adjournment on Friday, June 12, 2020.