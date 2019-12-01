“Do not blame s Kanja Sesay”

-President Bio says

December 10, 2019

By Katie Gbrie

In his frank and assiduous drive to providing services for the people of Sierra Leone, President Rtd Brigadier Julius Maada Bio has emphatically told Sierra Leoneans that the electricity deficiency the country is experiencing should not be attributed to Hon. Kanja Sesay.

President Bio asserted that he was aware of the fact that unless things get a lasting solution, electricity distribution will still remain a challenge in the country.

President Bio expressed confidence in the acumen and leadership of Kanja Sesay as he shares the same aspiration, and, vigor with him in the New Direction government.

Therefore, he said, the people should maintain patience as his New Direction government is committed to exposing rights to services to the people.

“But the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity is still a quagmire, a situation that emanated from the complex arrangement from the last APC government,” President Bio affirmed.

For the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Freetown, and the provincial towns, Hon Kanja Sesay has always remained determined in ensuring that people get the required services from his ministry.

The Energy Minister informed the people on Radio 98.1 that in as much as his Ministry has not been getting regular supply of funds for fuel for the machines to generate and distribute electricity power, he excruciatingly lamented how much the Finance Ministry is subsidizing for the supply of electricity in Bo city in particular, with 4 healthy machines that distribute electricity to the city.

“Irrespective of the truth that the total collection of tariff is far below Le1billion a month in Bo, the Finance Ministry is plunging Le 4 billion per month to provide fuel for the four electricity generating machines. Clearly, there is a huge gap in what the Finance Ministry is dispensing on fuel cost in Bo, and the revenue collected on tariffs.”

However, the problem could be either because most people have illegal installations, where not much monitoring is undertaken due to meter shortage as most consumers are having illegal installations.

After identifying this sickening behavour of consumers, Hon Kanja Sesay, and his Energy Ministry, have brought in meters in large quantity very recently so that electricity consumers will access it, and legal installations done.

“In addition to this monitoring mechanism, Energy Ministry has facilitated a new project where we will be embarking on the entire rehabilitation and expansion of the network in Bo, and Kenema and this will certainly address the challenges of electricity distribution”.

According to Hon. Kanja Sesay, a company would be hired to ensure effective monitoring of the installations in the country, and ensuring the provision of best service delivery for consumers is adhered to.