Deputy Trade Minister underscores importance of Cooperatives

March 3, 2021

By Regina Pratt

Rev. Abraham Sesay Jones, Hon. Veronica Kadie Sesay, participants and staffs of the ministry

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Rev. Abraham Sesay Jones, has noted that the Cooperative Department in the ministry is like a vehicle that moves people from one place of life to another face of life-from poverty to affluence.

The deputy minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the two- day validation workshop of the Cooperative Policy held at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Trade and Industry for cooperative members.

He noted that they have moved from one point to the other working on the policy for several years, stating that more than half of the registered cooperative members are farmers.

He noted that there was no way farmers could do anything without the Parliamentary Committee on Trade and Industry.

“There is no way we can move this document without the Parliamentary Committee on Trade and Industry. We have a responsibility to ensure it covers all and sundry,” he said.

He said while they were working on the documents, he was hopeful that by the end of the 2nd quarter, there would be a new Act.

He thanked the participants for attending the two- day workshop and commended the acting registrar for getting the policy up to that point, noting that he has done a good job and that the validation process was like a milestone because the roadmap was getting clearer.

He stated that government has been very committed to women affairs and “we should have the female shadow dominating the policy and also the inclusion of the physically challenged.”

In her statement, Chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Trade and Industry, Hon. Veronica Kadie Sesay of Constituency 094, Moyamba District, who also doubles as chairperson for the Parliamentary Female Caucus, said she was happy about the inclusion of women and that her utmost joy was the validation of the document.

She thanked the participants for taking part in the two-day workshop.

Hon. Sesay further said that in the farms, 80% of the work is done by women and promised to lobby her colleague Parliamentarians when the document goes to Parliament.

“Now that you have started to cooperate, that is a good venture and as far as I am concerned, this policy is rich. I am advising that after the review, the document should not be on paper as we want to include women but also young women,” she said.

The National Coordinator for SheTrade West Africa Project, Madam Kadiatu Barrie, said she was working with Trade Ministry to review the policy and also ensure the popularization of the policy document.

She emphasised the need for women to be included in the documents.