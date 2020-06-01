Death of five years old Kadijah Saccoh…

A.G warns against fake news

June 29, 2020

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr.Priscilla Schwartz, has on Friday 26th June, warned the public against the posting of fake news on social media about the alleged murder and rape of five years old Kadijah Saccoh.

Dr. Schwartz noted that such attitude has the propensity to hinder the investigation process, adding that when she got information that a five years old child has been allegedly raped to death, she was not happy.

She said they were still waiting on the investigation being conducted by the Sierra Leone Police, because they don’t want to charge anybody to court without proper evidence.

She reiterated that the public should desist from posting fake news on the social media and allow the police investigation to go on, so that they can be able to have a good case in court.

She noted that rape and murder are two separate offences, and that one needs to have proper evidence in court to prove ones case.

“We cannot go to court and lose the case because the accused too will have a lawyer that will stand in their favour. It is an important case and we are working on it seriously,” she explained.

She added that immediately the police conclude their investigation, they will send the file to the Law Officers Department, where they will advise the police to charge the matter to court.

She continues that the perpetuators will be brought to justice.

On her part, Minister of Gender, Manty Tarawalli, said when she heard about the alleged rape and murder of the child she felt bad.

She said they have constituted a 116 hot line that will be there for sexual and Gender Based Violence cases.

“We have put a team together to find a quick solution to buy a forensics test lab machine as a possible way to identify some of this issue of sexually Offence cases,” she said