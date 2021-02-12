Cyber expert testifies in Khadija Saccoh’s murder trial

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Detective Police Constable, 588 Alpha Sesay, yesterday, February 11th, testified that during the cause of investigating the alleged murder incident of five years old Khadija Madinatu Saccoh, they discovered romantic videos and photos of the second accused and the deceased.

Mariama Sajor Barrie and Ibrahim Bah are currently standing trial in the High Court for the offence of conspiracy to murder and murder contrary to law.

The state is alleging that both accused persons on June 17th, 2020, murdered five years old Khadija Madinatu Saccoh.

Testifying before Justice John Bosco Allieu, Alpha Sesay said on 21st June, 2020, he received a request from the investigating officer, Brima Amara Munu, to examine a samsung mobile phone belonging to the first accused and a techno mobile phone belonging to the second accused.

He said the request was for him to examine the two phones for any romantic videos or photos.

He further told the court that they examined the second accused’s phone and discovered from the gallery a video in which the second accused was kissing the deceased, coupled with pictures of the second accused and the deceased posing.

He said he also saw pictures of the second accused and deceased in the phone of the first accused.

He further stated that at the conclusion of the examination, he reduced his findings into a hard drive and submitted it to the investigating officers.

The defense lawyers, Alhaji Kamara objected to the tendering of the said hard drive on the grounds that he had not seen what was contained in the said hard drive that the prosecution wanted to tender in court.

However, the Judge ruled that the prosecution ensures the defence lawyers see what was contained in the hard drive and come back to court.

Matter adjourned to Monday, 15trh February.