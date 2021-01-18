Cousins in court for Le 18m

January 18, 2021

By Jeneba A Conteh

Magistrate Mark Ngegba at the Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 has granted Le 30 million bail to one Osman Bangura who police alleged that he converted 31 bale of used clothing valued over Le18 million to his own use after it was entrusted to him by his cousin, Alhaji Bundu Bangura for sale.

According to the police, the accused person, on diverse dates between 1st and 31st November, 2020, at No. 31 Bombay Street in Freetown, fraudulently converted to his own use and benefit,31 bales of used clothing valued over Le 18 million Leones.

He was faced with one count of fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 20 of the Larceny Act 1916.

Prosecution witness, Alhaji Bundu Bangura, residing at No. 31 Bombay Street in Freetown, identified himself as a businessman and identified the accused as his cousin.

He recalled on diverse dates between the 1st and 31st November, 2020, when he supplied his cousin Osman Bangura 31 bales for sail.

He added that he had given Osman three weeks, but that he failed to report to him after the three weeks.

“I complained to so many people, but to no avail. So, I resorted to reporting the matter to the police,” he said.

Bangura said he later arrested Osman and brought him to the police station.

He said the accused accounted for seven bales while in the custody of the police, but failed to account for the remaining 24 bales valued eighteen million one hundred thousand Leones. (18,100,000).

Bangura further testified that before the matter was charged to court, he made every effort to let Osman pay back, but all his efforts could not yield the expected result.

During cross-examination, Osman who was not represented disclosed that he had given Bangura the sum of Le 1,600,000, to which the complainant consented.

Magistrate Mark Ngegba granted Le 30 million bail to Osman plus one surety who must be resident in Freetown. He adjourned the matter to the 21 January 2021.