Coronvirus Battle: NOC-SLE takes lead to sensitize athletes

April 1, 2020

By Sahr Morris Jnr

National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone, NOC-SLE, under the leadership of President Dr. Patrick Coker, has taken the lead to engage in proper sensitization of athletes, their parents and the sporting communities on the do’s and don’ts during the period of non-sporting activities in the country.

With the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 been postponed by the International Olympic Committee and the Local Games Organising Committee, the NOC-SLE believes the Sierra Leonean athletes should not just be left alone in the trying time of coronavirus.

According to the NOC-SLE: “It is no longer a secret that the International Olympic Committee and the Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Games have jointly postponed the Games from July 2020 to commence from 23rd July to 8th August 2021,” adding that the effect most of the Sierra Leonean athletes who were in preparation mood are demoralised.

According to the NOC-SLE President: “The postponement of the Olympic Games was inevitable – but that is not the ‘end of the world’, however, the effect is that most of our athletes who were preparing for the various Olympics qualifying events are now demoralised, they have been stopped from all forms of Sports following a pronouncement from the Ministry of Sports. The postponement came at the time Volleyball was about to host the Beach Volleyball Qualification tournament in the country.”

“The danger now is that the athletes will go back to their communities mostly crowded homes. We as NOC-SLE believe to take the lead and properly sensitize the athletes, their parents and the communities on what to be done during this period of non-sports activities.”