Coronavirus pandemic…

Lawmakers solidarise with China

January 5, 2020

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Sierra Leone Members of Parliament yesterday expressed solidarity with the People’s Republic of China in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus that has plagued the country and killed over three hundred people.

Deputy Leader of the opposition All People’s Congress (APC), Hon. Ibrahim B. Kargbo said the pandemic has threatened to wipe out part of the world.

He said Parliament was happy that something has been done to address the situation, which he said still remains challenging as thousands are being hospitalised.

“We in Sierra Leone should be able to associate ourselves with the difficulty that is currently faced by the Chinese people. We in Sierra Leone are aware of the fact that China has been a great friend of this country. When we were faced with the Ebola pandemic, they played a major role by sending battalions of their soldiers and other important technical people to address the issue of Ebola. Today, it is their turn. I think we as Sierra Leoneans should express our concern to them in order to inform them that we are with them in this difficult time,” he said.

He said the two countries have shared friendship despite the fact that history still maintains that it was Sierra Leone that moved a motion to take China back to the United Nations.

He said the Chinese have been helpful to the country by awarding scholarships, food and other items, and that it is import to express concern for what is happening to them.

Deputy Leader of the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), Hon. Mathew Nyuma, said China has been a friend in need especially during the Ebola crisis and even in governance.

He said they have provided vehicles, awarded scholarships, supported government flagship programs, among several other supports.

He said as a government, they are in strong solidarity with the Government of China and do believe that they will be remembered in prayers in their various denominations.

He said report from the media is scary as the virus has a mutating factor that is very difficult to detect, but prayed that it will be addressed earlier than expected.

Also, Leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC), Hon. Kandeh K. Yumkella expressed their deepest solidarity with the People’s Republic of China and hopes that they contain the virus within the shortest possible time.

He, however, called on the Speaker to summon the Minister of Health and Sanitation to brief the House about measures put in place to protect Sierra Leoneans.

He said Nigeria and other countries are taking actions and have been able to put in place mechanisms to prevent their people from being infected.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Abass C. Bundu said the country should be informed about measures put in place to ensure that the virus is contained.

“We would want to know what measures have the government put in place to protect the lives of our nationals who are within the territories of China at present time and what other measures are contemplated to ensure that the virus is contained. Very similar to the containment that this country used during the Ebola period when we were afflicted. It will be good for the Leader of government to explain what the government has put in place to address the issue,” he said.