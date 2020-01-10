Contractor remanded for penetrating girl, 14

January 10, 2020

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Sammy Kemokai, 37,a building contractor was yesterday (Thursday 9th January) remanded at the Male Correctional Centre by Magistrate Abdul Sheriff, presiding at the Pademba Road court No.1 for allegedly penetrating a 14 year-old-girl.

Kemokai is currently before Magistrate Sheriff on one count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offenses Act No.12 of 2012.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 9939 MomoduLahai, alleges that the accused on Friday 6th September 2019 sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 14 year.

The alleged incident took place at Dodo Village, Goderich in Freetown.

In his testimony, Detective Sergeant 9226 Massaquoi M.M attached to the Family Support Unit (FSU) at Adonki Police Station said he knows the accused and recalled on the date in question.

He said he was on duty at the said station when the victim and her mother went to the station and made a report of sexual penetration against the accused person.

He continued that after the report, he obtained statement from the victim and her mother and issued a police medical to her for treatment and examination at the Rainbow Centre, Cottage hospital.

“On the 10thSeptember 2019, I and Detective Sergeant 10048 Kamara A obtained questioned statement from the accused and the statement was witnessed by Dsgt 10048 Kamara A and I signed as the recorder,” he said.

He said on the 16th December 2019 he and Detective Sergeant 10048 Kamara A finally charged the accused with the offense of sexual penetration of a child.

The accused was not represented and the matter was adjourned to Monday 13th January for ruling.