Citizens decry alarming new passport price

February 10, 2020

By Mohamed Sesay

Citizens across Sierra Leone have on Saturday, 8th February, made a clarion call on the government to maintain the previous price of seven hundred and fifty thousand Leones for National Passport.

They made the call after the Immigration Department issued a release indicating that effective from 17th February 2020, passport book would be sold at nine hundred and fifty thousand Leones (Le950, 000).

They said the proposed price was skyrocketed amidst the current economic challenges in the country and that the Nine hundred and fifty thousand Leones (Le950,000) proposed price will definitely serve as a deterrent to citizens from accessing the National Passport.

Speaking to Concord Times, Martin Sahr Kendor, registered his displeasure over the proposed price for the passport book, stating that the attempt by the government to increase the price of passport book from seven hundred and fifty thousand Leones to nine hundred and fifty thousand Leones, was very shocking.

“This very government was criticising the past government over inflation especially for the same passport issue when the price rose under the past regime,” he said.

Mr. Kendor called on the government to revisit this proposed price, adding that it would be a big slap on their faces if they are doing what they condemned the last regime for.

“It is shocking because this administration used to bash at the last regime for inflation over the years especially when this passport issue rose during their regime. It will be a slap on their faces if they replicate what the last regime did by increasing the price of passport book,” he said.

Another aggrieved citizen, Zainab Sesay, said the new passport price was not comfortable with people even when it was increased to seven hundred and fifty thousand Leones during the previous regime, let alone the new price.

She said the proposed nine hundred and fifty thousand Leones is not timely because of the current economic hardship in the country, adding that with the new highflying price of passport book, poor people would not be able to afford it.

She said the book is a national identity that should be accessible and affordable to all Sierra Leoneans irrespective of their social class.

“This new price is not ok with us even the time it was increased to seven hundred and fifty thousand Leones under the last government it was not comfortable for citizens. This new action by the government to increase the passport to nine hundred and fifty thousand Leones will serve as a justifiable form of discrimination of the poor people who cannot afford to pay that money,” she said.