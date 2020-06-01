Chinese envoy hands over medical supplies to NACOVERC

June 23, 2020

By Jeneba A Conteh

Ambassador Hu Zhangliang shares document with NACOVERC Sheku A.F Bangura

Officials posed by containers of the medical supplies

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone yesterday handed over medical supplies to the Sierra Leone Government, through the National Covid-19 Response Centre at Kingtom, Freetown.

Ambassador HU Zhangliang said it was a great pleasure for him to attend the handing over ceremony of the second batch of Chinese Government assistance to the Sierra Leone Government in the fight against Covid-19.

The donated items includes 10,032 testing kits, 5,000 PPEs, 15,000 N95 respirators, 150,000 surgical masks, 7,000 medical goggles, 7,000 medical gloves and 3,000 medical shoe covers.

The Chinese envoy added that it was his belief that the items would help consolidate what Sierra Leone has achieved so far in the fight against the pandemic, thus adding the gesture was a strong testament of the China Sierra Leone friendship and mutual support to each other.

He commended the government of President Bio for what he described as a commendable result in combating the pandemic.

He said Sierra Leoneans have displayed divine qualities, discipline, unity and resilience in the fight against covid-19, thus noting that the solidarity in cooperation is the most powerful weapon between China and Africa.

He said at the Extra Ordinary China and Africa Summit on solidarity against covid-19, President Xi proposed several initiatives in the fight against covid-19, including China and Africa staying connected to fighting covid-19 together.

He reiterated that China and Africa would stay committed to taking their friendship forward.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nabila Tunis, said she was happy to receive the essential medical items that would aid government’s response in the fight against COVID-19, thus noting that government was key to promoting the bi-lateral relationship between the two countries.

She thanked the Chinese government for their unflinching support to Sierra Leone since it registered her index COVID-19 case, thus noting that they were looking forward to strengthening the relationship.

“As a country and as a government we extend our deepest appreciation to the president Xi and the People’s Republic of China for supporting our National responnse,” she said.

Deputy Coordinator for NACOVERC, Sheku A.F Bangura, appreciated the Chinese Government for what he described as immeasurable contribution in the fight against the dreadful disease.

The minister of Health and Sanitation, Prof. Alpha Wurrie, said the human resource base in the medical sector is lower and that the country was losing essential medical practitioners.