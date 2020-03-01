Chief Immigration Officer snubs CSOs

March 2, 2020

By Frederick V. Kanneh

Chief Immigration Officer (CIO), Andrew Jaiah Kaikai, last Friday walked off a group of right defenders headed by the West Africa youth Network for Peace Education and Economic Development Sierra Leone (WAYNPEED-SL) and Native Consortium, who were protesting against a number of issues surrounding the country’s passport that is produced by NetPage company.

The group believed the recent hike in the price of the passport does not match the quality compared to other country, thus calling on the government to terminate the contract with NetPage.

The protest was staged in front of the Sierra Leone Immigration Office on Gloucester Street, in Freetown, where the Civil Society Activists (CSOs) held placards and banners with several inscriptions, depicting the poor quality of the country’s passport and the need to terminate it.

Earlier that day, the rights group had staged similar protest in front of parliament where they were addressed by the opposition leader of the House, Hon Chernor Manju Bah, who told them that the passport contract would only be terminated if the Internal Affairs Ministry-the supervising ministry for immigration office asked the House of Parliament to do so.

In their brief submissions before the CIO came out of his office and brushed-off the protesting CSOs, the Regional Director of WAYNPEED-SL, Abdul Raman Kays, said they deliberately directed the peaceful protest to the Immigration Office because parliament has no power to terminate the contract without the consent of the institution that awarded the contract.

“We have clearly noticed that Parliament has no problem with the termination of this bad passport contract with NetPage, and it seems like the Chief Immigration Officer and the Minister of Internal Affairs have a great hands in this deal. So, we are here to tell them that we the citizens’ representatives want them to terminate the said contract because it only creates more hardship on our people,” he said.

He said the expiration period of any standard passport should be ten years, and not five years as it is Sierra Leone, and that it should consist sixty electronics pages, thus adding that Netpage is manufacturing substandard passport for Sierra Leone, which is very easy to duplicate.

“Our passport has always given citizens serious embarrassment whenever they travel out of this country” he added.

On his part, Edmond Abu Jr. of Native Consortium said all other countries within the West Africa sub-region have their passports at a uniform price of fifty dollars, and that Sierra Leone is the only country that has a sky-rocketed price for passport.

“We the CSOs will do everything possible to make sure that all those who have bought passport before to get their refunds, and to terminate the said contract from Netpage,” he said.

At that juncture, the CIO, Andrew Jaiah Kaikai, came out of his office horridly with his entourage and jumped into his vehicle without saying a word to the protesting CSOs.

Upon hearing the remarks from the CSOs that they would continue to protest in front of his office until actions are taken against him, he then came out of his vehicle and told the protesters that he had nothing to tell them because one of them-Edmond Abu, has his contact and supposed to have spoken to him before staging a protest.

When asked by one of the civil society activists to allow them make at least a five minute submission surrounding the issue, Kaikai remarks “I don’t have that time because I am heading for a meeting”

Meanwhile, the issues surrounding passport price had attracted public attention lately when the price was moved from Le750,000 to Le950,000. Many have considered this unprecedented move as an additional burden on the citizens as ordinary citizens live below $1 per day.