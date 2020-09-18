Charles Margai adds weight to Kamarianba’s defense team

September 18, 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice has joined the defense team in the ongoing child abuse trial involving 2018 presidential candidate for the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mohamed Kamarianba Mansaray.

Mansaray and one Marion Aruni are currently standing trial in the High Court presided over by Justice Samuel O. Taylor on seven count charges ranging from conspiracy to sexual penetration of a child.

In his testimony on Wednesday, 16th September, 7th prosecution witnesses, Detective Sergeant 13168 Ibrahim K. Sesay, attached to the Sexual Assault Syndicate, Family Support Unit (FSU), Criminal Investigations Department headquarters, says he knows the complainant in the matter and also knows the victim and both accused persons.

He recalled that on 20thJuly, 2020, he was on duty when a case and enquiry file was transferred from the Sexual Assault Syndicate at the Family Support Unit, Tankoro Division in Kono District, for an alleged offence of sexual penetration of a child for continuation of investigation.

He said the file was assigned to one Detective Sergeant 9293 Hawanatu Dumbuya as lead investigator and he (the witness) served as assistant investigator.

He said the case file contained the complaint and victim’s statements, together with an endorsed medical report and the birth certificate of the victim.

He said on the 21st of July, 2020, a team of detectives headed by Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police, Thomas Robin Mansaray and himself went to the residence of the first accused in Freetown to arrest him and to also gain access into his residence.

He said while at the Lumley Police Station, Detective Thomas Robin Mansaray informed the team that he had received information that the first accused was already at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters.

He said when he got to the office they interviewed the 1st accused, and recorded the said interview.

He said after the interview, the first accused was subsequently detained, noting that on the 23rd of July, a team of detectives headed by the family support unit, together with the victim, went to Koidu Town, Kono district, for clarification of some ambiguities.

He said on arrival in Kono, they headed to the Diamond Lodge Hotel located at the Kono Highway and on their arrival the manager of the hotel,Tamba Henry Fomba, was arrested and taken to the Tankoro Police for questioning.

He said the Hotel Manager refused to make statement to the allegation and that he was denied bail, noting that on the following day, 24th July, statements were obtained from several witnesses including parents of the victim.

He said on the 25th of July, a team of detectives together with the victim visited one of the scenes of crime, and on arrival they did not gain access to the scene -an unfinished building in a fenced compound with gate- alleged to have been the property of the 1st accused.

He further testified that since they could not gain access to the said property, the scene of crime officer took snapshot of the outside view of the property.

He said on the same day they also proceeded to the Diamond Lodge Hotel, which is also another alleged crime scene, and on arrival they were able to speak with one of the receptionists- Binta Kamara.

He said the receptionist was interrogated in respect of the management of the hotel and about the receiving of guests in their facility.

He said the receptionist produced a ledger book which they inspected page by page and found out that some pages were missing and they took the said to the police.

He said they also observed that between February and March, the manner of entering into the diary changed.

He said before the said date of February 14th, no name of any guest including other details-nationality, room number, purpose of visit, occupation, arrival date, departure date, room rate, total amount and comment, were registered.

He further testified that regarding the changes in the book, the receptionist was arrested and taken to the Tankoro Police station and questioned.

He said the victim identified two separate rooms at the Diamond Lodge Hotel of which the scene of crime officer took photographs.

He said Binta in her statement said she was not on duty at the time but one Aminata Selu ,who was arrested, interviewed and detained.

He said while in Kono, the Head of FSU, Detective Superintendent of Police Fatmata Jebbeh Dabor Kamara gave instruction to one Inspector Lansana Tarawaly to arrest the 2nd accused and her husband.

He said whilst in Kono, they went to the Koidu Government Hospital and went to the birth and death department to confirm the originality of the birth certificate produced to the investigating team.

He said they could not find the serial number of the birth certificate in any of the documents provided to them, stating that they wrote a letter to the Director of Birth and Death to confirm the authenticity of the birth certificate.