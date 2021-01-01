CGSL awards member of the year 2020

January 18, 2021

On Saturday 8th January 2021, the Chozen Generaton Sierra Leone awarded Alhassan Jalloh as the organization’s most outstanding performer in 2020.

Alhassan was rewarded for his “…stellar leadership and innovation as producer of the CGSL Show” – a weekly radio show the organization hosts at Afriradio and Facebook every Sunday.

The award was presented to Mr. Jalloh at Banana Island where the organization was having a three-day excursion and a hosting of a special edition of the CGSL Show.

The award is a yearly reward for hard work among CGSL members. It is decided by 40 percent of CGSL membership votes and 60 percent by nominees’ fulfillment of their commitment.

“As an organization that aims to develop the next generation of Sierra Leonean leaders, we promote a culture of excellence among our membership through these annual awards, CGSL National Coordinator, Joel Abdulai Kallon said.

“Alhassan joined Chozen Generation Sierra Leone in 2019 and has proven to be an excellent addition to the team. His sense of commitment and consistency are truly remarkable. I am not surprised that he has clinched this year’s Member of the Year Award (MOTY).”

Showing his appreciation for the award, Mr. Jalloh posted on his socials that he usually dodges awards but he is humbled to win this years’ CGSL Member of the Year award.

“I am the man standing on the podium today, but this is a team’s award,” Mr. Jalloh wrote on his socials. I want to dedicate this award to the entire CGSL Show team for their tremendous work to ensure we open the minds of young people every blessed week – you guys made this happen.

“It’s a tough task to run and be committed to that Show, but we persevere. And I believe it will grow bigger than it is right now – way bigger.

“I also want to dedicate it to the other nominees who in various ways lead, create and implement ideas to ensure the organization finished 2020 on a high. We move.”

Chozen Generation Sierra Leone is an award-winning youth advocacy and leadership development organization in Sierra Leone. Since its inception in 2015, the organization has created an avenue for young and emerging leaders to hone their leadership skills and impact their peers and society at large.