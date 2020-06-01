Buya Turay sets to leave Sint-Truiden

June 25, 2020

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone’s forward, Mohamed Buya Turay’s future with Belgium club, Sint-Truiden, could be all, but over after the player’s agent, Numukeh Tunkara, confirms that they are currently in negotiation with two clubs over a possible transfer of the striker.

The forward earlier this month joined the Belgian Jupiler Pro League training session but could be on his way out if his agent could pull of a deal with any of the said club.

Numukeh Tunkara, who was asked about his client’s possible return to Sweden with Djurgården told FotbollDirekt.se: “Nothing is impossible. He loved being in Djurgården and nothing is yet determined about Buya’s future. We are negotiating with two clubs right now and if Djurgården is interested then just contact us.”

Buya Turay was on a loan spell with Swedish side Djurgarden and it was his second-half equaliser that helps Djurgarden win the Allsvenskan 2019 with Turay winning the season’s golden boot and first silverware of his career.

Turay accounted for 15 goals to become the first Sierra Leone international to win the Golden Boot in a European league.